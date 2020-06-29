Doctor Sleep Fans Are Flooding Twitter With Ewan McGregor Appreciation Posts

Doctor Sleep fans are showing their appreciation for Ewan McGregor on Twitter. The movie is now streaming on HBO Max and people are discovering The Shining’s sequel. There are two versions of the movie available and the Director's Cut is of special interest to fans. Well, McGregor has been enjoying a very fun moment in the spotlight for the actor. The Obi-Wan Disney+ series is on the horizon and Star Wars fans can’t wait for the premiere. These sorts of appreciation posts are popping up more and more in recent months. Especially when fans believe that they aren’t getting enough love. Mike Flanagan directed Doctor Sleep and is excited for people to get a hold of the new cut.

"I’m really excited that WB let me create this cut, much less release it," Flanagan shared in some comments to Collider. "They really supported it – to the point that they made sure all of the new material with VFX was fully finished, additional score was composed and orchestrated just for this cut, and we did a full mix as well. They really let us do this right – it’s a finished, complete, fully polished new cut of the movie. Nothing in it is temp."

90s ewan mcgregor fancam for the tl pic.twitter.com/ACvELvK6js — tessa | doom patrol spoilers (@GOSLlNGS) June 28, 2020

He continued, "There is new material throughout the whole film. Some of it is brand-new stuff that was never included in the theatrical cut, and there’s also a handful of extended (or altered) scenes as well. There was never any intention to release this cut theatrically, we always knew it was too long. But we worked on it alongside the theatrical cut throughout post, and it made it a lot easier to make hard decisions in the edit, knowing that some day this cut might see the light of day."

Stephen King's website described the story, "Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel where he spent one horrific childhood year, Danny Torrance has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant 'shining' power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes 'Doctor Sleep.' Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival."

