Leonardo DiCaprio's Spider-Man Joins MCU In Doctor Strange 2 Fan Art

There's a rumor that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to play an alternate version of Spider-Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That rumor has sparked some pretty awesome fan art, in which we see DiCaprio's Spider-Man standing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, as well as the movie versions of Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. It's a pretty epic piece of concept art, in what continues to be some increasingly wild open range of possibility for what could happen in both Doctor Strange 2 and the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie that seems to be directly tied to it.

While this is still just an unconfirmed rumor floating around the Interwebs (see what we did there?), it's not totally out of left-field. Leonardo DiCaprio was once in the running to play Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's original 2002 film. As DiCaprio further revealed in an interview years ago, he had been considered for several big geek movie roles in the late 90s and 2000s. That list included Spider-Man, Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars Prequels, and Robin in Joel Schumacher's infamous Batman & Robin movie:

"I had a meeting with Joel Schumacher. It was just one meeting and, no, I didn’t end up doing it," DiCaprio recalled about Batman & Robin. "As I recall I took the meeting, but didn’t want to play the role. Joel Schumacher is a very talented director but I don’t think I was ready for anything like that. I did have a meeting with George Lucas about that as well, yes... just didn’t feel ready to take that dive."

And regarding his role as Spider-Man: "That was another one of those situations, similar to Robin, where I didn’t feel ready to put on that suit yet."

So have things changed now? Leonardo DiCaprio is 46 now, so it would be a major swell of confidence for him to decide that it was time to put on the spandex now. On the other hand, DiCaprio's good buddy from his "Brat Pack" days is Tobey Maguire; if Tobey is suiting back up, it's not impossible that he could convince his old buddy to join him on the screen as a friendly gag. Let's keep hope alive.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022.