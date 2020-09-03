Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Working Title Revealed

✖

Few MCU films are as highly anticipated as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, as it opens up quite a bit of opportunity for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Doctor Strange as a whole. We're still waiting to find out more about the anticipated film, but thanks to Murphy's Multiverse we do know the working title of the film, which has been revealed to be Stellar Vortex. Both terms would be at home in a film with as much craziness going on as the Doctor Strange sequel is expected to contain, but some are speculating that the Stellar portion of this could be a small tease for America Chavez.

America Chavez has the ability to open up portals to other dimensions and worlds with a swift kick, and those portal are always in the shape of stars. That's why the stellar part of that working title is noteworthy, but we aren't sure if that's what it is referring to. It's also unknown just how big a role in the sequel Ms. America will have, but honestly, the more she's in it the better, as fans have been waiting to see her onscreen and this would be one heck of a way to introduce her in a big way.

Scarlet Witch will also have a role to play in the film, though her part is expected to be much larger, and adding her powers into the mix only ensures that the Doctor Strange sequel is going to be one of the craziest and trippiest MCU movies yet. Sam Raimi is taking over for Scott Derrickson on the project, and hopefully, we'll learn more soon.

The film is going to start filming in November in the United Kingdom, and you can find the synopsis for Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness below.

"After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone," the reported synopsis reads. "But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil."

