Does The Matrix Resurrections Have a Post-Credit Scene?

The day has finally arrived! The long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, and it marks the first film of the franchise since The Matrix Revolutions came out back in 2003. In the 18 years since the last Matrix movie was released, it’s become more and more common for movies to have post-credits scenes. While these have always existed, fans of franchise movies have come to expect a little post-movie treat thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you’re wondering if The Matrix Resurrections has a post-credits scene, the answer is… yes! However, it’s not necessarily a must-see.

If you’re in a rush or dying to use the restroom after the movie’s 148-minute run time, don’t feel too bad if you skip out on The Matrix Resurrections‘ post-credits scene. The moment is akin to the Ant-Man and the Wasp scene that features the ant playing drums. It’s fun and funny, but it doesn’t tease any future projects.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix Resurrections features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Lana Wachowski returns to direct Resurrections from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Recently, Reeves spoke with Entertainment Weekly and teased the continuation of Neo and Trinity’s romance.

“When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me,” Reeves explained. “Neo’s getting a second chance at his life, and he’s getting a second chance with the person that he says is ‘the only person I ever loved.’” He previously shared with EW, “The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

