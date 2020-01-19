Dolittle Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes Much More Positive Than Critics

Dolittle hit theaters this weekend and marks Robert Downey Jr.‘s first big role since saying goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame last year. Unfortunately, Dolittle isn’t off to a great start. According to Variety, the movie is expected to bomb at the box office with an expected debut of about $20 million to $25 million. That amount may not sound too bad, but the movie cost a lot more than that to produce with all the extensive CGI for the animals and set pieces. As for the critical reception, the film has been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 17% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears moviegoers are being a little more forgiving of the film. In fact, the difference between the critics and audience score is downright shocking. As of now, Dolittle is rocking a 75% audience score after 1,553 reviews.

Here are some of the most positive things said by audience members about Dolittle:

“Robert Downey proves how versatile he truly is! Very entertaining. Fun for the family. Sequel anyone!?,” user MrsDickens wrote.

“A great movie to take the kids to. Some good humor to keep parents engaged and delightful storyline,” user JakeBryan B added.

“It was fun, the characters were humorous it was light, a great fantasy. A refreshing way to revive the original Dolittle I saw as a child in the late 60s. The nostalgia left me with a tear in my eye and I left with a smile, sweet movie,” user P. L reviewed.

Comicbook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely gave Dolittle 2 out of 5 stars, calling it “a forgettably absurd adventure.” You can read the full review here.

In addition to Downey Jr., the cast and voice cast for the new film featured Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Downey Jr. has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Dolittle is now playing in theaters everywhere.