Donald Trump Trashes Brad Pitt, Calls the Actor “Little Wiseguy”

Earlier this month actor Brad Pitt finally took home an Academy Award for his acting work, winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech the actor chose to spotlight a political issue, singling out the United States Senate for not allowing witness testimony in the trial against impeached president Donald Trump. Pitt pointed out that the 45 seconds given to him to accept his award was 45 more seconds than former National Security Advisor John Bolton had in the Senate. Speaking at a rally tonight, Trump took issue with Pitt’s speech calling him a “wiseguy.”

“And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his, he got up and said a little wiseguy statement,” Trump said at a rally in Colorado Springs. “He’s a little wiseguy.”

For further context, Pitt concluded his talk of the trial against the president by saying, “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing.”

TRUMP: “By the way, how bad where the Academy Awards this year? [Booing] ‘And the winner is a movie from South Korea!’ What was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea out with trade.” He then repeatedly calls Brad Pitt “a little wise guy.” pic.twitter.com/sAEWlrKr0T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

Pitt wasn’t the only target from Oscar night that landed in the president’s sights, as he also went after filmmaker Bong Joon-ho Parasite for winning Best Picture at the Oscars. The impeached president seemed to be upset that the movie came from South Korea and was awarded the prize, as opposed to Gone with the Wind, which won the same award in 1940 and was ineligible to be nominated in 2020, or Sunset Blvd., which did not win Best Picture in 1951.

“And the winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of that they give them the best movie of the year,” Trump said at the event. “Was it good? I don’t know. And I’m looking for, like… Let’s get Gone With the Wind? Can we get, like, Gone With the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies. The winner is from South Korea! I thought it was Best Foreign Film, right? Best Foreign Movie? No, it was the- this never happened before.”

(Cover photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)