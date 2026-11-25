Pretty much everyone who has been invested in Marvel movies for the past two and a half decades has a few reasons to be excited for Avengers: Doomsday. The film is bringing together members of the X-Men from the early 2000s, the Avengers from the 2010s, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, heroes from Wakanda, and more, all to go up against the threat of Doctor Doom. A bunch of superheroes teaming up is expected in a movie like this but back when the cast was announced, the big surprises were the Fox X-Men since we hadn’t seen most of them since 2014.

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Those X-Men characters also hadn’t really had a connection to the MCU to this point. Still, Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Beast. We are all happy to have these characters back, but there is a glaring issue with their return, which is that the team isn’t full. In fact, it’s an odd selection of mutants, as you have a somewhat random assortment of X-Men and members of the Brotherhood of Mutants. The film needs to explain this in a satisfying way because no explanation would be bad and a lazy one could ruin the entire experience.

Key X-Men Characters Are Missing & We Need To Know Why

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Without taking the prequels into account, there is a trilogy of X-Men movies from Fox, which is where the returning Avengers: Doomsday characters are from. However, some of the most important and recurring members of those teams are absent from this upcoming film. Halle Berry’s Storm is a glaring omission, as one of the most powerful mutants in existence. The same goes for Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, Anna Paquin’s Rogue, and Shawn Ashmore’s Iceman. You could even extend it to include Elliot Page’s Kitty Pryde, Ben Foster’s Angel, and Daniel Cudmore’s Colossus, just to name a few.

Avengers: Doomsday needs to come up wth a valid reason for the absence of these characters, especially for Jean Grey and Storm because they’re such pivotal parts of the entire franchise. A simple mention that says they died or something along those lines would be awful. These are characters who deserve to have some care put into everything about them. Berry has said that she’s sad she’s not included, while Janssen also expressed disappointment with the MCU for leaving her out. Although Storm, Jean, and Rogue are part of the upcoming X-Men reboot, so are Magneto, Professor X, and Cyclops, and they’re included.

The trailers for Avengers: Doomsday do seem to suggest that things don’t go well for the X-Men. It looks like an attack by Sentinels leaves the mansion in ruins, so the idea that these heroes were killed off during the fight does make sense, yet it feels lazy and doesn’t give these characters the respect they deserve. The Russo Brothers said they wouldn’t answer anything specifically relating to their fates but did add, “The history of the X-Men is really special to us. All of those characters are loved, and we thought a lot about their history. So, they feed into this movie in a very meaningful way.”

The Missing X-Men Speak To A Larger MCU Problem

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The lack of Storm, Jean Grey, and others is part of a much larger problem facing the MCU today. Characters tend to make their debut and then kind of just disappear. This wasn’t a problem through the first three phases, as almost every notable hero or villain who showed up there went on to appear in later projects. Since Avengers: Endgame, it has been much messier, with characters like the entire roster from Eternals not showing up again. It’s especially troubling with seemingly important female characters. Captain Marvel looked destined to become one of the leaders of the Avengers, but after one box office bomb, she’s suddenly nowhere to be found.

A common complaint tossed at Avengers: Doomsday so far is the lack of female characters. They found room to include someone like Gambit, who was mostly a fun small role in Deadpool & Wolverine, yet they have nothing for Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, or even Monica Rambeau, who was literally last seen interacting with Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, or at least a variant of him. America Chavez is another huge omission, as she can literally travel the multiverse on her own and somehow plays no part in the Multiverse Saga.

The fact that Avengers: Doomsday manages to make space for Nightcrawler, Beast, Gambit, Falcon, and even to bring back Steve Rogers, but can’t do the same for the women of the MCU, isn’t a good thing. While it’s clear that the ladies of the film, like Yelena, Sue Storm, and Shuri, are going to play major roles, the cast features way more men than women. No Storm, Rogue, or Jean Grey, among others, is another example of that and we need a legitimate explanation for why. Otherwise, it’s going to make Avengers: Doomsday significantly worse.

Why do you think these characters were left out of Avengers: Doomsday? Give us your theories in the comments!