Nickelodeon Releases New Trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Who’s ready for an adventure?! After years of puzzle-solving and stopping Swiper on TV screens around the globe, Dora the Explorer is getting her chance to shine in theaters next month. Starring Isabela Moner in the titular role Dora and the Lost City of Gold marks the first time the iconic children’s character will be featured in a live-action project, and Nickelodeon has unveiled a brand new sneak peek at the film for fans to enjoy.

You can check out the latest trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moner stars as child explorer Dora, and she’s joined in the cast by Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Christopher Kirby, Temuera Morrison, Eugenio Derbez, and Madeleine Madden. Benicio Del Toro will voice her nemesis Swiper, while Danny Trejo is providing the voice for Boots.

You can check out the full synopsis for Dora and the Lost City of Gold below.

“Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

What do you think of this live-action take on Dora the Explorer? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is set to hit theaters on August 9th.