Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Stars in Trailer for Dual

As fans wait to see Karen Gillan return as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they can check her out in the dystopian black comedy Dual, which has earned a trailer. From filmmaker Riley Stearns and also starring Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, the film made its debut earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and has already been earning positive reviews, currently sitting at 80% positive reactions from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the trailer for Dual, in which Gillan pulls double duty in two roles, below before the film hits theaters on April 15th.

The film is described, “Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.”

Stearns previously delivered audiences festival favorites like Faults and The Art of Self Defense, both of which blended together unconventional themes and featured his darkly comedic sensibilities. Last year saw the debut of Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix, with Gillan getting to show off her physicality and charm in an ambitious tale of assassins.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seemingly closing out the trilogy, some fans are speculating about what that could mean for the heroes in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we could surely see some characters saying goodbye to the franchise with the upcoming film, Gillan seems apprehensive about having to leave Nebula behind.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” Gillan previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James [Gunn] or Dave [Bautista], but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

Dual lands in theaters on April 15th.

