Seann Wiliam Scott Says Dude, Where's My Car? Sequel Title Is "Hilarious Enough to Make the Movie"

Dude, Where's My Sequel? It's been 23 years since stoners Jesse (Ashton Kutcher) and Chester (Seann William Scott) misplaced their car after a night of partying in the unforgettable cult classic comedy Dude, Where's My Car? The low-budget Kutcher and Scott vehicle grossed a high $100 million at the box office for studio 20th Century Fox, but a sequel never materialized. In 2016, Kutcher confirmed that a script — titled Seriously Dude, Where's My Car? — was written, telling The Independent: "The script isn't there yet. If it got there, you know, I could go looking for a car again."

"No, we've never talked about it," the Wrath of Becky star told ScreenRant about reuniting with Kutcher for Seriously Dude, Where's My Car? "You know what, I always hear about it when I would do Conan, [Conan O'Brien's] show. He would always bring it up, he was like, 'Guys, can you make that Seriously, Dude, Where's My Car?' I'm like, 'We have to for you, man.' But I think the title alone is hilarious enough to make the movie, but I would love to work with Ashton again."

During a 2016 visit on Conan, Kutcher said Seriously Dude is "the appropriate title" for the sequel, remarking that the script "never gotten home yet. It's never gotten to a place where people are like, 'Yeah, let's make it.'"

"If there was a like a super funny, weird, f—ed up script, for sure," Scott told ScreenRant. "But yeah, I haven't heard anything about it. I haven't thought about [a story], but like either exactly the same, or things have gone bad for them." More than two decades since the original, Scott suggested things may have "gone downhill" for Jesse "in every way."

Scott continued: "I think that would be fun to see those two guys where it's like, again, something happened, maybe it's like they hadn't seen each other in so long, and they're at the reunion, and they get super f—ed up again, and then are like, 'Holy s—t, we lost the car,' and it's a whole new set, 'What did we do? We have to retrace our steps.'"

The original Dude, Where's My Car? is available to stream on Max. Sign up for Max here.