Upcoming Dune Adaptation Gets New Promotional Art

It still will be over a year until the first chapter of Dune arrives in theaters, but Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment have already debuted an early look (of sorts) at the film. A teaser image for the film has been released as part of Legendary’s presence at Licensing Expo, alongside key art for Godzilla vs. Kong. The banner art, which you can check out below, features a sand-filled landscape, along with text proclaiming early details about the “epic” film.

BREAKING: Here is the Official Promo Banner for Denis Villeneuve’s #Dune! pic.twitter.com/Zarn7nEJpt — DUNE (@DUNEFAN2020) May 30, 2019

While the banner might not reveal a whole lot about the film, it does provide the earliest indication as to what it’s epic aesthetic is going to be. Given the fact that director Denis Villeneuve, who most recently helmed Blade Runner 2049, has become known for his visual approach, how he will bring the epic world of Arrakis to life has certainly been a big question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed to The Playlist. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

For years, genre filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted to adapt the film, recruiting impressive talent not only behind the scenes, but also tapping actors like Orson Welles, David Carradine, and Mick Jagger, with a soundtrack by Pink Floyd. That film fell apart, but David Lynch ended up adapting the film in 1984, which was both a financial and critical disappointment.

What do you think of the first teaser image for the Dune reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first part of Dune will debut on November 20, 2020.