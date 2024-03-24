Dune: Part Two Is One of the Highest-Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two hit theaters earlier this month, and it's had some big success at the box office. The sequel has already hit some major box office milestones, especially when it comes to its IMAX showings. The film had to leave some IMAX theaters this weekend to make way for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, but that didn't stop it from becoming one of the highest-grossing IMAX movies of all time.

Dune: Part Two made $12 million on IMAX screens during its fourth weekend at the box office. Thanks to the movie's weekend haul, it has now crossed $570 million worldwide, making its global IMAX box office total $124 million. Now, it's the eighth-highest-grossing movie in the format (via Collider).

Will Dune 3 Happen?

In addition to having box office success, Dune: Part Two is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and 95% audience score. Despite the fact that the sequel was just released, fans are already wondering about the threequel. Director Denis Villeneuve recently spoke about the next installment, Dune: Messiah, and explained that he's not interested in rushing out the film. However, composer Hans Zimmer has confirmed that he's already working on the therequel's music.

"I did both movies back to back, which makes absolute sense for me," Villeneuve shared with Empire Magazine. "I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper."

He continued, "If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it's] because it's going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don't do it."

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.