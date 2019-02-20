Movies

‘Dune’ Has Cast So Many Stars It’s Become a Twitter Joke

The upcoming adaptation of Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is an exciting production based […]

By

The upcoming adaptation of Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is an exciting production based only on the filmmaker’s track record, though the project is confirming cast members on a weekly basis, with each announcement making fans grow even more excited. The film currently stars Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem, while actors like Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, David Dastmalchian, and Oscar Issac have all reportedly been in talks to take on roles.

Based on the book by Frank Herbert, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast seems to be full of so many huge stars, Twitter users can’t help but predict who the next announced cast member might be, from politicians to users themselves.

See what Twitter is saying about the Dune casting before the film hits theaters on November 20, 2020.

Dibs on the Sandworm

Am I the Only One?

Joining As a Joint

Congrats, Reader

New Interpretation

Bad News

The Race Begins

Feeling the Bern

Just Announce Everyone

Easier to Assume

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,

Related Posts