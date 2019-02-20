‘Dune’ Has Cast So Many Stars It’s Become a Twitter Joke

The upcoming adaptation of Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is an exciting production based only on the filmmaker’s track record, though the project is confirming cast members on a weekly basis, with each announcement making fans grow even more excited. The film currently stars Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem, while actors like Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, David Dastmalchian, and Oscar Issac have all reportedly been in talks to take on roles.

Based on the book by Frank Herbert, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

The cast seems to be full of so many huge stars, Twitter users can’t help but predict who the next announced cast member might be, from politicians to users themselves.

See what Twitter is saying about the Dune casting before the film hits theaters on November 20, 2020.

Dibs on the Sandworm

I’m delighted to announce that I’ll also be joining the cast of Dune. Playing the sandworm has always been a lifetime dream of mine and even though it will be hard I am going to worm that sand with everything I have. pic.twitter.com/HpeqoYm3B8 — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) February 19, 2019

Am I the Only One?

At this point I’m just feeling left out that I haven’t been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. — Jack (@notnotjackhills) February 20, 2019

Joining As a Joint

i am happy to announce that i’ve been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation – i will be playing Duncan Idaho’s left knee — AnnieEerie (@AnnieEerie) February 14, 2019

Congrats, Reader

You, yes you reading this, have also been cast in the movie #Dune — Elizabeth L. Garcia (@lizzylynngarcia) February 20, 2019

New Interpretation

excited to announce I’ve been cast in Dune as a new character, the wonderful space pig — ???? ?????? ?????? (@RYLANDDUNCAN) February 15, 2019

Bad News

due to personal reasons, I will be cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. — Dogtoothpaste (@Dogtoothpaste1) February 20, 2019

The Race Begins

tired: announcing a presidential bid for 2020



wired: announcing joining timothée chalamet in dennis villeneuve’s star-studded ‘dune’ reboot — ??????????? (@moistbreezy) February 19, 2019

Feeling the Bern

Bernie Sanders joining the cast of DUNE — Michael Coates (@coatesbmichael) February 20, 2019

Just Announce Everyone

Breaking: Everyone has joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune — Taylor Tyler (@thenotoriousTGT) February 20, 2019

Easier to Assume