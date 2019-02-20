‘Dune’ Has Cast So Many Stars It’s Become a Twitter Joke

The upcoming adaptation of Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is an exciting production based only on the filmmaker’s track record, though the project is confirming cast members on a weekly basis, with each announcement making fans grow even more excited. The film currently stars Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem, while actors like Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, David Dastmalchian, and Oscar Issac have all reportedly been in talks to take on roles.
Based on the book by Frank Herbert, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The cast seems to be full of so many huge stars, Twitter users can’t help but predict who the next announced cast member might be, from politicians to users themselves.
See what Twitter is saying about the Dune casting before the film hits theaters on November 20, 2020.
Dibs on the Sandworm
I’m delighted to announce that I’ll also be joining the cast of Dune. Playing the sandworm has always been a lifetime dream of mine and even though it will be hard I am going to worm that sand with everything I have. pic.twitter.com/HpeqoYm3B8— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) February 19, 2019
Am I the Only One?
At this point I’m just feeling left out that I haven’t been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.— Jack (@notnotjackhills) February 20, 2019
Joining As a Joint
i am happy to announce that i’ve been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation – i will be playing Duncan Idaho’s left knee— AnnieEerie (@AnnieEerie) February 14, 2019
Congrats, Reader
You, yes you reading this, have also been cast in the movie #Dune— Elizabeth L. Garcia (@lizzylynngarcia) February 20, 2019
New Interpretation
excited to announce I’ve been cast in Dune as a new character, the wonderful space pig— ???? ?????? ?????? (@RYLANDDUNCAN) February 15, 2019
Bad News
due to personal reasons, I will be cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.— Dogtoothpaste (@Dogtoothpaste1) February 20, 2019
The Race Begins
tired: announcing a presidential bid for 2020— ??????????? (@moistbreezy) February 19, 2019
wired: announcing joining timothée chalamet in dennis villeneuve’s star-studded ‘dune’ reboot
Feeling the Bern
Bernie Sanders joining the cast of DUNE— Michael Coates (@coatesbmichael) February 20, 2019
Just Announce Everyone
Breaking: Everyone has joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune— Taylor Tyler (@thenotoriousTGT) February 20, 2019
Easier to Assume
I am going to assume I have been cast in the DUNE movie, even though I have not read it in an official announcement yet. Just gonna show up on the set someday, talking about spice.— Kyle Warner (@KyleWarner3000) February 20, 2019