Did The Rock Just Tease a Future With Marvel Studios After DC Ending Black Adam Franchise?

It looks like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam franchise may already be over. Tuesday, the actor finally broke his silence on the changing tide at Warner Bros. Discovery and the rapid ascension of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios. In fact, Johnson's statement has some thinking he may already be lobbying for a job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While holding out hope for a future for Black Adam, despite the character not being apart of DC Studios' immediate plans, Johnson mentioned he's holding out hope for success for Marvel.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always for each other to succeed," Johnson tweeted. "It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."

Interestingly enough, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige once said he'd love working with the actor, listing off some of his favorite performances of Johnson's.

"I think yeah, I mean his name has come up in the past. I'm a gigantic fan of his, I think he's an incredible – I might have met him once a long time ago, but I haven't really met him," Feige told Collider in 2013. "I don't really know him – but I think he's an unbelievable personality and an unbelievable sort of force of nature. He's awesome in Pain & Gain, he was great in G.I. Joe, he's really kind of an amazing human being. His Twitter's always cool and he promotes the hell out of everything he does. I would love him to be part of the Marvel universe somewhere, someday."

