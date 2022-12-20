Did The Rock Just Tease a Future With Marvel Studios After DC Ending Black Adam Franchise?
It looks like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam franchise may already be over. Tuesday, the actor finally broke his silence on the changing tide at Warner Bros. Discovery and the rapid ascension of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios. In fact, Johnson's statement has some thinking he may already be lobbying for a job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While holding out hope for a future for Black Adam, despite the character not being apart of DC Studios' immediate plans, Johnson mentioned he's holding out hope for success for Marvel.
"James and I have known each other for years and have always for each other to succeed," Johnson tweeted. "It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."
Interestingly enough, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige once said he'd love working with the actor, listing off some of his favorite performances of Johnson's.
"I think yeah, I mean his name has come up in the past. I'm a gigantic fan of his, I think he's an incredible – I might have met him once a long time ago, but I haven't really met him," Feige told Collider in 2013. "I don't really know him – but I think he's an unbelievable personality and an unbelievable sort of force of nature. He's awesome in Pain & Gain, he was great in G.I. Joe, he's really kind of an amazing human being. His Twitter's always cool and he promotes the hell out of everything he does. I would love him to be part of the Marvel universe somewhere, someday."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
#AllMarvel
prevnext
Waiting for Marvel to tweet out a "The Rock is All Marvel!" graphic.
Someone more creative than I get on that. https://t.co/pU7MFrhf8Z— Chob (@Chob316) December 20, 2022
And Marvel?!
prevnext
"and marvel", AND MARVEL???
THE ROCK NA MARVEL. https://t.co/TkUZSwbt8g— Lugar Nenhum | Nação Marvel (@nacaomarveI) December 20, 2022
How Long?
prevnext
How long until the Rock tries to get a Marvel role?— steffie ❤️🩹🔥 (@weirdingwitch) December 20, 2022
Good Side
prevnext
This is why Marvel will continue to outshine and be better than DCU.. Cavill and Rock should come on over to the good side of Marvel guarantee they can get a role for both of them….— Robert L. Hutchison (@robertlhutch24) December 20, 2022
Hop on a Zoom Right Now
prevnext
Hey @MarvelStudios @Marvel Please tell me Kevin is on a Zoom call right now with @TheRock and Kevin’s background is just cases and cases Teremana and ZOA stacked to the ceiling and Kevin is wearing Project Rock gear. https://t.co/Q6vlVHmdJq— Travis Stanford (@travishb) December 20, 2022
Jump Ship
prevnext
The rock bout to Jump ship to Marvel 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9H7wFmDlUm— the devil (@XoPapi3) December 20, 2022
Let Me In
0comments
the rock outside marvel studios as we speak pic.twitter.com/tKcfgkP3XF— Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) December 20, 2022
*****
Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max.prev