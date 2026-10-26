Dwayne Johnson’s Divisive $250M Remake Is a Welcome Streaming Success After Disappointing at the Box Office

Following his disastrous attempt to become a permanent fixture in Warner Bros. DC franchise with Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made an unexpected return to the Fast & Furious franchise in a small cameo role, been praised for his role as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, and brought his brand of big, bold blockbuster to Christmas with Red One. Yet, Johnson’s box office record has not been particularly impressive this decade. While that seemed set to change this year when he brought one of his most successful animated characters to life in a live-action remake, even tapping into a box office success like the Moana franchise could not help Johnson deliver the huge financial win that has been eluding him for some time. While the original 2016 version of Moana was a massive Disney success story, the remake ended up just being another Johnson disappointment. Now though, the film is finally finding a reason to say “you’re welcome” as it landed a massive streaming #1 debut on Disney+.

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When it was announced, Disney’s live-action version of Moana received plenty of criticism, coming just a decade after the original animated feature and seemingly just retelling the same story with mostly cartoonish CGI. Despite bringing back Dwayne Johnson to take on the role of Maui in live-action after previously voicing him, the appetite for a new iteration Moana received another blow when Disney decided to turn a planned TV series based on the franchise into a sequel movie which was released in 2024. This kept the animated branch of the franchise alive and made the need for a live-action remake even less justified. Perhaps that is why when Moana was released in July it ended up delivering just a $323.6 million worldwide box office, a major disappointment when compared to the $680 million of the original movie and $1 billion haul of Moana 2 just two years earlier.

Moana‘s Live-Action Movie Has Finally Found an Audience

Like many recent Disney movies, opinions on Moana were split. Critics labeled the film “an underwhelming” recreation of the 2016 movie that just served to “emphasise how superior its predecessor really is.” At the same times, audiences – those who did turn out to see it on the big screen – were happy with the retread of the same story with new visuals, new songs, and some cultural alterations to enhance the authenticity of the story. The conflicting views were reflected in the 33% Tomatometer score and 87% Popcornmeter rating, both of which were below those of the original animated feature. This perhaps explains why the film has now found a huge audience on its streaming debut on Disney+.

Film Release Date Budget Domestic Opening Worldwide Gross Moana (2016) 23 November 2016 $150 Million $56.6 Million $687.2 Million Moana 2 (2024) 27 November 2024 $150 Million $139.8 Million $1.059 Billion Moana (2026) 10 July 2026 $250 Million $43.1 Million $323.8 Million

Moana was always going to become a hit on streaming, just like so many other movies that do not manage to find the expected audience during its theatrical run. Moana is the perfect example of the way how people decide to watch movies has changed in the last five or six years. The huge boom in streaming platforms around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shift in the length of time audiences needed to wait to be able to see a new film at home, with many now arriving on digital or full streaming within just months of their theatrical debut. It seems that when it comes to Moana, everyone who did not feel a desperate need to see the same story told in a different way in cinemas has now jumped on it after it has been delivered to them as part of their Disney+ subscription. While that is perhaps a sign that the movie is one that audiences wanted to see after all, just not one they were willing to pay to see on the big screen, it doesn’t not really help to offset the huge budget costs that the film’s box office couldn’t cover.

Is Moana on your Disney+ watch list, or is it another remake that really wasn’t needed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.