Easy Rider, Ghost Rider Actor Peter Fonda Dies at 79

Peter Fonda, who fans will know from films like Easy Rider, Escape From L.A., and Ulee’s Gold, has died at the age of 79. Fonda, who is the son of Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda, as well as the father of Bridget Fonda, died Friday morning, though the causes are unknown at this time (via THR). Fans will also know Fonda for his role in Ghost Rider, where he played Mephistopheles.

His sister Jane said in a statement “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” said his family rep on Friday afternoon. “And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.”

“The family statement concluded: “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Fonda was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the screenplay to Easy Rider, which he starred in alongside Terry Southern and Dennis Hopper. Fonda and Hopper were the ones that came up with the idea for the film, which follows two motorcyclists who travel across the country after a drug deal.

The film ushered in a new era of independent filmmaking, and Fonda was at the center of it. After that, he would continue to appear in film, TV, and video game projects, including Escape from L.A., Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, 3:10 to Yuma, and his most recent project The Magic Hours.

Our thoughts are with Fonda’s family, which includes his wife Betty Crockett McGuane and their son Thomas McGuane as well as his first wife Susan Brewer and their son Justin.