Breaking Bad Star Jonathan Banks Hints at Return in El Camino Movie

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Jonathan Banks appears to hint at an appearance in Netflix’s coming original movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

“I’m not supposed to know about it,” Banks told GoldDerby when asked about El Camino at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards, where Banks was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Better Call Saul. Asked if his Mike Ehrmantraut might return as a vision or via flashback, Banks said with a sly smile, “I can’t tell you that. I can’t tell you that.”

Banks’ Mike was shot and killed by Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad‘s final season after emerging as a sort-of father figure for Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Banks reprises his role in Saul, mostly set before the events of Breaking Bad and El Camino. The franchise’s first film follows Jesse after his escape from the compound of white supremacist Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) and his gang in the Breaking Bad series finale.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed at least 10 characters from Breaking Bad return in El Camino. The only other returning characters confirmed thus far beyond Jesse are Badger (Matt L. Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), the latter making an appearance in the film’s first trailer.

Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul engage in nonlinear storytelling, making the returns of both Banks’ Mike and Cranston’s Walter possible. Cranston, in particular, has played coy about his involvement since the public first learned of the sequel movie in November.

“All I can say, I think people will be really happy with what they see,” Paul recently told the New York Times when asked if El Camino might bring back characters played by Banks, Cranston, Bob Odenkirk or Krysten Ritter.

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

All episodes of Breaking Bad are available for streaming on Netflix. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on the streaming service October 11.