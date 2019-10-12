El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Reveals Walter White’s Final Fate

Fans have been waiting 10 long years to bring true closure to Walter White‘s story from Breaking Bad. The original ending to the show featured White saving Jesse Pinkman from an unfortunate fate, though his gambit ended up getting him shot as well. He would eventually find his way to the meth lab and fall to the ground, bleeding from his wound. As the cops swarm the lab, it is assumed he is dead, but it’s not outright confirmed, even though the director has said in the past he was. That’s now been confirmed in show canon as well though thanks to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

El Camino picks up right where the original series left off, but instead of a slightly ambiguous ending fans get an outright confirmation thanks to the radio. At one point Jesse is listening to the radio, and it says that a six-month manhunt came to an end after police discovered White’s body at the meth lab.

The announcement specifically states that White was “found dead Tuesday at the scene of a gang massacre that claimed the lives of nine people”.

So, for those holding out hope that White would end up being shown as alive and kicking, unfortunately, that is not the case. It appears White did really die in that finale, but at least there’s hope for Pinkman’s story not turning out the same way.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is directed by Vince Gilligan, and stars Aaron Paul (Jesse), Jonathan Banks (Mike), Matt Jones (Badger), Charles Baker (Skinny Pete), Todd Terry (SAC Ramey), Julie Pearl (ADA Ericsen), Larry Hankin (Old Joe), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Tom Bower (Lou), and Gloria Sandoval (Sonia). You can find the official description below.

“The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is on Netflix now.