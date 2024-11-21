Elio: Pixar Releases New Trailer and Poster for Its Next Big Adventure

Disney/Pixar in the 2000s was the home of the best Disney animated films. Pixar movies were always known for their combination of great humor and amazing themes, entertaining children and adults alike. Many Disney classics came from Pixar, with films Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, WALL-E, and the Cars series of films becoming favorites. Pixar has always been a little different than the standard Disney animated film, something that looks to continue with the latest entry from the studio, Elio, which could be another wonderful addition to the Pixar canon. Disney has just released another trailer for the movie, one that sheds more light on the story.

The film is all about Elio, a little boy obsessed with aliens, and the trailer shows him trying to get abducted by the aliens and how he belongs there. Eventually, the boy gets his wish, as he’s taken to space and made the ambassador of Earth. The trailer shows off some breathtaking visuals and some amazing alien designs, ones that eschew the more humanoid alien designs of other sci-fi. The trailer is scored to a remix of the Postal Service classic “Such Great Heights,” a fitting soundtrack to a trailer for a film about a boy going up to the heights of space.

Disney and Pixar have been focusing on sequels a lot lately, which makes Elio something of an anachronism. Pixar has released a synopsis of the film, as well as a poster.

The synopsis reads, “For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

Disney has been on a tear lately, with multiple movies, like Moana 2, coming down the pipe in the next year. Elio looks to be something unique, a story all about a person being found by the thing they’ve been looking for all along. The trailer definitely has the feel of a classic Pixar film, full of heart and humor. The best Pixar movies have always said something about the human condition, and Elio definitely has that feel to it.

Elio is in theaters on June 13, 2025.