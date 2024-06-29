Eminem's New Single Tobey Has Spider-Man Fans Hyped

Eminem is back in the Spider-Verse with his new single "Tobey." Heralding the release of his forthcoming album, "The Death of Slim Shady", Marshall Mathers decided to unleash his latest song on social media. While it's just a teaser, Eminem fans are delighted to see the original on-film Spider-Man getting some love on the track. The rapper even mentions the Sam Raimi era Web-Slinger in the lyrics. (Get ready for a bunch of Instagram captions with "A spider bit Tobey, but with me it was a GOAT") Eminem back in his slasher fanfiction motifs is an interesting sight. Previous material in the album rollout is also doing a little bit of nostalgic heavy-lifting with Rap-Boy making another appearance. Check out "Tobey" for yourself down below!

When it comes to the edgier side of Marvel heroes, Eminem will always be around to defend their honor. Back in the before-times, when The Punisher series on Netflix was in danger, Slim Shady stepped in. While it got the Internet talking at the time, it feels like it was a case of too little, too late. Jason Moore thanked the MC for his passion in an interview with TMZ.

"Apparently Eminem's like a fan, like a big fan. He had his little issue, right?" Moore said. "He had Eminem/The Punisher issue. And so he was, apparently, watching it and enjoying it and then when he heard the show got axed he was like, he had to say something. He voiced it, made a pretty big splash on Twitter...It was a good look. Eminem, he should have probably been chiming in earlier on, before the show got axed."

Are you feeling the new Eminem? Check out more of the great responses right here!