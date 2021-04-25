ESPN Asks Fans About Favorite Sports Movies Ahead of Oscars

The Oscars is getting started later tonight and ESPN is getting the people ready with a fun debate. What’s your favorite sports movie? Fans across the world weighed in with some of their favorites, and the network included some ideas to help get the juices flowing. Michael B. Jordan’s Creed is a modern favorite. You can’t go wrong with Jimmy Chitwood and Hoosiers. Hilary Swank’s turn in Million Dollar Baby is still haunting. Remember the Titans has been stopping people in their tracks on basic cable for two decades now. Space Jam has enjoyed a renaissance as both 90s nostalgia and the incoming sequel grow interest. The Sandlot is a cultural touchstone for a lot of baseball fans out there too. And, last but not least is Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes’ hoops hustlers in White Men Can’t Jump. Check out the field down below:

The Oscars are here! Which sports movie gets your vote? Watch the Academy Awards at 8 PM ET on ABC 🎞 pic.twitter.com/SgwQrcTzh0 — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2021

Back in 2020, the network actually put a large focus on all these sports movies while there were no live contests to broadcast. Those early months of the pandemic saw ESPN broadcast films like Miracle, Secretariat, The Greatest Game Ever Played, and Invincible. One beautiful day saw them put on Air Bud and get the entire country talking about the most underrated basketball star ever. (I’m only mildly kidding.)

