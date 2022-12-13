Eternals: Harry Styles MCU Debut Was Almost Totally Different

Marvel Studios has been knocking it out of the park with some of their Phase Four projects while some of the others have been duds. Eternals just so happens to be one of the films on the negative side. The film was released last year and it became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to receive a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was one of the most talked about superhero movies last year and even the films post-credits scene was infamously leaked after the world premiere. During the post-credits scene for Eternals we saw Harry Styles make his debut as Starfox, who just so happens to be Thanos' brother, and it implied some interesting things for the future of the franchise. But it turns out that the studio shot a completely different cameo that included Kumail Nanjiani. Nanjiani appeared on a recent episode of Joshua Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed the alternate cameo.

"I started hearing rumblings of it here and there, and I thought it was bullshit," Nanjiani told the podcast. "I was like, 'The guy from One Direction? No way.' Then you show up to work one day, and there's gorgeous Harry Styles. 'Hey, mate!' I'm like, 'Hey, what are you doing here, man?' We actually shot a different scene with Harry Styles because the ending now, my character is not in that scene. But we shot a version where I was with him. And it was a very… it was a different sort of post-credit sequence."

"We didn't… We don't really– we didn't really talk. We just sort of like made eyes at each other from afar. No, it was sort of… I don't know if I'm allowed to say…" the Eternals star added when asked what happened in the alternate take.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

Would you have like this instead? Are you excited for Wonder Man? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!