Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Teases New Mythology for the Marvel Universe

When Marvel's Eternals arrives in theaters (now scheduled for November of this year after many delays) it will mark the biggest expansion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of lore and a new corner to explore since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Chloe Zhao stepped behind the camera for the film and speaking in a new interview hyped up the new mythology that it will add to the MCU. "[You can look forward to] getting to know a group of new heroes, falling in love with them and exploring new mythology. It's a new ride," Zhao revealed to ET. "It's gonna be good. I'm proud of it, and I'm very proud of the cast. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Zhao working on a Marvel Studios movie is a bit of surprise to many since she cut her teeth making critical darlings and award winning features like The Rider and Nomadland. In a previous interview the filmmaker revealed that unlike other Marvel directors, she didn't wait for Marvel Studios to come to her, she went to them. In an interview with Variety Zhao revealed: "I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie and the right project came to me. I just wanted to work with that team."

And Marvel wanted to work with her. Marvel President Kevin Feige previously revealed to Rolling Stone: "Not only does Chloe make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic, gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do. Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillennial-spanning story. And she just got it."

Marvel Studios' synopsis for the feature can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis explains.

It adds, "The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Eternals is now set for release on November 5, 2021.