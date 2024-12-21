Every 2025 Marvel and DC Movie Confirmed to Release (And When You Can See Them)

2025 is shaping to be an exciting year for superhero movie fans, with Marvel and DC set to release highly anticipated films. Thanks to Superman, DC Studios will finally bring their new cinematic universe into theaters, kicking off what we all hope will be a decade of good DC movies. Marvel Studios is also cranking things up by offering the most projects in a single year ever — all to restructure and prepare for the next Avengers movies. It has been a while since Marvel and DC brought out the big theatrical guns at the same time. The winner of this clash is obviously the fans, who get to enjoy movies featuring iconic characters from both classic comic book editors.

Captain America: Brave New World

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Director: Julius Onah

Writers: Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) journey as Captain America takes the silver screen with Brave New World, a politically charged thriller that promises to bring the franchise back to its Winter Soldier’s peak. The story centers on Wilson navigating a complex web of international conspiracies while dealing with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’s ambitious plans to militarize the Captain America position and establish a new Avengers team. The film introduces adamantium to the MCU and features a star-studded cast, including Harrison Ford as President Ross, who undergoes a dramatic transformation into the Red Hulk. Adding to the tension are villains The Leader and Sidewinder, played by Tim Blake Nelson and Giancarlo Esposito, respectively. The movie also explores themes of legacy and racial inequality that were established in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as Sam works closely with Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) while training the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

Thunderbolts*

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Director: Jake Schreier

Writer: Eric Pearson

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Thunderbolts* is an unconventional team-up film that brings together Marvel’s most complex antiheroes under the leadership of Bucky Barnes, whose role has been compared to Jack Nicholson’s character in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The ensemble includes Florence Pugh’s sharp-witted Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s newly-controlled Ghost, and Wyatt Russell’s complicated U.S. Agent. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, now the CIA director, assembles the team with her own agenda for power and control. Recent footage suggests that Bucky joins the team after they’ve already formed, hunting them down for mysterious reasons. Newcomers Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman join the fray, with Pullman rumored to bring the powerful Sentry to life. The story explores themes of redemption and unlikely alliances as these former adversaries must work together under increasingly dangerous circumstances.

Superman

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Director: James Gunn

Writer: James Gunn

Release Date: July 11, 2025

James Gunn’s fresh take on the Man of Steel promises to deliver a Superman story unlike any we’ve seen before. David Corenswet steps into the iconic role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with the film exploring Clark Kent’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. While not an origin story, the film focuses on Superman as a young reporter navigating his relationships with key characters in Metropolis. Gunn has emphasized that this version of Superman will be driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. The director has also teased that the film will showcase previously unseen aspects of Superman’s life and incorporate significant elements from Silver Age comics, promising to deliver epic action sequences while maintaining the character’s fundamental optimism.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Director: Matt Shakman

Writers: Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Marvel’s First Family finally makes their MCU debut in a unique period piece set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race. Pedro Pascal leads the cast as Reed Richards, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The film blends family drama with cosmic stakes as the team faces off against the planet-devouring Galactus, voiced by Ralph Ineson, and his herald, the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. The retro-futuristic setting provides a fresh take on the team’s origin, while the story promises to explore how these four individuals balance their newfound powers with their strong family bonds. With Avengers: Doomsday closing in, First Steps is also expected to explain how Robert Downey Jr. will take on the mantle of Doctor Doom, the archnemesis of the Fantastic Four.