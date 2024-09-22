Thunderbolts* Star Compares MCU Movie to Classic Film

Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan compared his upcoming Marvel movie to a surprising classic film. Variety asked The Apprentice actor about what's waiting for him in the MCU and he said Thunderbolts* was like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. That 1975 movie stars Jack Nicholson in a psychological drama set in a mental health facility. He transfers there from a prison and inspires his fellow inmates to assert themselves in the face of mistreatment. Marvel Studios has been billing Thunderbolts* like a meeting of the island of misfit toys, so maybe that kind of camaraderie out of a stressful situation is what Stan is shooting for in these comments. Still, a lot of movie fans raised their eyebrows when the comments started making the rounds on social media.

Stan argued that Thunderbolts* "was kind of like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest — a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them." Clearly, this new MCU team isn't going to work together perfectly off of first blush. Honestly, most of them have never interacted in these movies before now anyway. With some of the larger rumors about the surprises in this film swirling, they'll probably have to get their act together pretty quickly.

Thunderbolts Brings Back Some Fun Characters

(Photo: Whole squad is coming back. - Marvel Entertainment)

When it comes to Marvel Studios' 2025, Thunderbolts* is the title shrouded in the most mystery. San Diego Comic-Con brought some new looks at the team of MCU antiheroes. But, not everyone could make the pilgrimage to California to see that footage for themselves. Luckily, the cast did some interviews after the big Marvel Studios presentation. In fact, The Official Marvel Podcast caught up with a bunch of the main players from Thunderbolts* to ask what they've been up to since we all have seen them last. Let's just say, it's been a journey for all of these characters before they got thrown together.

When it comes to the sad state of affairs with various Thunderbolts*, David Harbour had jokes, "None of us are in a good place. I'm eating something disgusting out of a bowl. Gaining weight as you watch the film in real time." Wyatt Russell chimed-in with some zingers of his own. It seems the US Agent has spent the last couple of years getting shot at more than the recommended amount. Harbour smirked, "We do see you scrolling through your phone, looking for bad press! Like Googling himself and saying, 'If I don't find the nasty comments, then I'm not finished."

Florence Pugh would also add, "To be able to come back again. But, show another side of what it is to be a human, going through life in the way that she does, that may not necessarily be the way that we would assume that they live, is beautiful for me." "

