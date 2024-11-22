All the Alien Movies Are Now Streaming in One Place – Including the Newest One

The entire Alien movie franchise is now streaming in one place – including the latest release, Alien: Romulus. As the holiday seasons officially kicks off over the next few weeks, there will be plenty of people headed to the theater to see films like Gladiator II, Wicked, Moana 2 and other big releases; however, for those who love a little counterprogramming for the cheeriest time of year, 20th Century Studios has the “gift” of the ulitmate Alien movie binge.

It seems like 2024 was a pivotal year for the Alien franchise, with Romulus both rekindling the old fanbase, while drawing in a whole new generation of fans. Alien has branched out into the pages of comics, and is now poised to be a major TV event, with Alien: Earth arriving on FX-Hulu in 2025. That’s all to say: now is the time to catch up on Alien if you haven’t – especially if you want to truly under stand all the deep-lore references director Fede Álvarez loaded the film with.

How to Watch Every Alien Movie on Streaming

You can now find Alien (1979), Aliens, Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus all streaming on Hulu on Disney+. You can even find AVP (Aliens vs. Predator) and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem on there, if you are inclined to to your Alien movie marathon into those infamous crossove films.

Disney owns both Hulu and the Disney+ streaming service and has been increasingly pronounced in highlighting Hulu as the destination for content that doesn’t fit within the purview of family-friendly content you find on Disney+. You need a subscription to Hulu or the Hulu on Disney+ bundle in order to view the films.

Alien (1979)

Synopsis: In the distant future, the commercial spaceship “Nostromo” crew is on its way home when the crew picks up a distress call from a distant moon. The crew must investigate, and the spaceship descends on the small planetoid afterwards. After a rough landing, three crew members leave the spaceship to explore the area on the planetoid. At the same time, the ship’s computer deciphers the message. When the crew realizes it is not alone on the spaceship, they must deal with the consequences.

Aliens

Synopsis: 57 years after Ellen Ripley had a close encounter with the reptilian alien creature from the first movie, she is called back, this time, to help a group of highly trained colonial marines fight off against the sinister extraterrestrials. But this time, the aliens have taken over a space colony on the moon LV-426. When the colonial marines are called upon to search the deserted space colony, they later find out that they are up against more than what they bargained for. Using specially modified machine guns and enough firepower, it’s either fight or die as the space marines battle against the aliens.

Alien 3

Synopsis: Ellen Ripley is the only survivor when she crash lands on Fiorina 161, a bleak wasteland inhabited by former inmates of the planet’s maximum security prison. Once again, Ripley must face skepticism and the alien as it hunts down the prisoners and guards. Without weapons or modern technology of any kind, Ripley leads the men into battle against the terrifying creature.

Alien: Resurrection

Synopsis: The saga continues 200 years after Ripley sacrificed herself for the sake of humanity. Her erstwhile employers long gone, this time it is the military that resurrects the one-woman killing machine through genetic cloning to extract the alien from within her, but during the process her DNA is fused with the queen and then the aliens escape. Now Ripley must decide where her allegiance lies.

Prometheus

Synopsis: Following a faint trail of clues, Doctor Elizabeth Shaw, an accomplished archaeologist, and her partner, Charlie Holloway, embark on an ambitious deep-space scientific expedition in 2093. Their task is to explore the desolate exomoon LV-223 aboard the USCSS Prometheus and shed light on the existence of a superior extraterrestrial species known as the Engineers. Instead, more enigmas await the crew as they venture into a mysterious structure on the moon’s rocky terrain. And soon, their terrifying discoveries threaten not only their mission but also the future of humankind. After all, the world may not be ready for the answers to the fundamental questions of human existence.

Alien: Covenant

Synopsis: In 2104, almost eleven years after the ill-fated expedition to the distant moon LV-223 in Prometheus (2012), the deep-space colonisation vessel USCSS Covenant is on course for the remote planet Origae-6. Carrying over 2,000 colonists in cryogenic hibernation, they seek to build a new world. Instead, a rogue transmission entices the crew to a nearby habitable planet that resembles Earth. But nothing can prepare the ambitious crew for another disaster in uncharted territory. As the peaceful exploratory operation turns into a frantic rescue mission, biological foes beyond human comprehension threaten the future before it has even begun. In the depths of space, terror reveals its hideous face. Has anyone ever set foot on the mysterious planet and lived to tell the tale?

Alien: Romulus

Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.