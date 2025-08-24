5 Star Wars Characters Ruined by the Prequel Trilogy

The initially controversial nature of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy is legendary in all film discourse circles. While today a more nuanced, appreciative cult following exists for these movies, for the longest time, titles like The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones were simply despised and even held up as portraits of blockbuster filmmaking at its worst. Even with the restored reputation of this trilogy, though, complaints still fester over many qualities of these titles, including their acting and dialogue. Gripes about how they handled certain beloved, classic Star Wars characters have also continued to materialize.

The Prequel Trilogy didn’t just introduce Darth Maul and Qui-Gon Jinn to the world. It also brought back beloved characters from the original three Star Wars films, albeit in often more underwhelming forms. Five beloved original Star Wars characters, in particular, were really damaged by their respective roles in the Prequel Trilogy. Gaze upon what the age of Naboo and Mustafar wrought for these once flawless figures in Star Wars mythology.

Uncle Owen

All due respect to talented actor Joel Edgerton, but the version of Owen Lars seen in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith is such a half-hearted rendition of a familiar Star Wars figure. For starters, making Owen Lars Anakin Skywalker’s stepbrother (thus clarifying the character’s blood relations) by way of Owen’s dad purchasing Shmi as a slave and then marrying her is such a strange plot turn. For another, Owen doesn’t have much in the way of a personality in his Prequel Trilogy screentime. His presence just feels like a way to shoehorn in more familiar Star Wars iconography (specifically the Lars homestead) into these movies.

C-3PO

Anakin Skywalker making C-3PO is a dopey idea, but it’s not the reason C-3PO was ruined in the Prequel Trilogy. What’s troublesome with his handling in these films is how superfluous and obligatory his presence is. In the Original Trilogy, he and R2-D2 functioned as a fun Greek Chorus observing all kinds of larger events. It’s what made C-3PO recounting the events of Luke and friends to the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi so fun. The most prolific spectator to Star Wars history was now passing down these tales to further souls. In the Prequel Trilogy, C-3PO is entirely absent from the proceedings, particularly in Clones and Menace. When he does show up, it’s to throw in a quippy pun or line entirely divorced from the rest of the action. C-3PO deserved a better role or even just not appearing at all if this was what the Prequel Trilogy was going to hand him.

Chewbacca

Yoda having a good relationship with Wookiees is a sweet idea that could’ve, on paper, reinforced this Jedi master’s kindness and ability to empathize with all living souls. But why did he have to know Chewbacca specifically? One of the Original Trilogy’s most lively and fun characters is relegated to a generic Revenge of the Sith cameo that could’ve been filled in by any member of his species. Where’s Chewie’s personality? And how on Earth did he and Yoda ever cross paths? It’s an all too convenient bit of storytelling mushing together two Star Wars icons for shockingly unentertaining results.

Jabba the Hutt

Perhaps this is more of a quibble than an intellectual, artistic critique of how Jabba the Hutt materializes in The Phantom Menace, but it must be said anyway. In the Original Trilogy, Jabba (thanks to visual effects limitations) was kept off-screen until Return of the Jedi. This built up a mysterious, intimidating presence for the gangster as audiences could build him up in their minds. In Jedi, he’s limited to his grimy palace and barge, a sign of how this behemoth thrives in the shadows.

Him showing up to kick off the podrace in Phantom Menace, though, brings him out into the sunlight as just a jovial local celebrity. He’s more cuddly than intimidating here, especially since he’s now the center of jokes about how he fell asleep during the podracing. It all directly undercuts the ominous Jabba cultivated so well in those initial Star Wars films.

Yoda

Yes, the Yoda fight scene in Attack of the Clones is bad and a direct undercutting of the character’s ambiance in The Empire Strikes Back. However, the greater problem in the Prequel Trilogy’s handling of Yoda is how it sucks all the personality out of the character. This new Yoda is such a grim creation who never smiles and always speaks in ominous dialogue. Even after Yoda turned off his “goofy loner” routine for Luke Skywalker, he could still make funny jokes about his age in Return of the Jedi or exude a lighter aura.

Yoda’s much more one-note in his Prequel Trilogy appearences, which flatten him out to being a stern authority figure who sometimes engages in weightless digital fight scenes. That latter element is also a tragic element of the Prequel Trilogy Yoda. In his puppet form (and thanks to Frank Oz’s voice work and puppetry, Yoda felt so real. Watching him bounce up and down like he weighs zero pounds while fighting Count Dooku just robbed the magical believability of this iconic Star Wars character.

The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy films are now streaming on Disney+.