Euphoria Finally Gives Fans an Exciting Update on Season 3

Cameras are now rolling on the third season of Euphoria. The popular HBO drama series has been on an extended hiatus brought about by the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes of last year. Euphoria Season 3 was supposed to start filming in June 2023, but those strikes caused everything to be pushed back. HBO announced over the summer that Euphoria would start filming in January 2025, and as the calendar turns to February it appears that timeline may have been correct. The HBO account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post stating, “#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” along with a photo of Zendaya’s Rue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a simple Euphoria photo of Rue wearing a blue sweater in a dark room. No other information was provided, such as if this is the official first day of filming on Euphoria Season 3, or if production actually started back near the end of January. Nevertheless, this will be welcomed news to Euphoria fans after not having any updates for such a long time. Some fans have been worried after there was pushback over depiction of teen drug use in the second season, but it appears everything is moving forward as planned.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jules actress Hunter Schafer admitted that she has “no fucking idea what’s going on” with the new season of the drama series.

“You can ask literally all of the cast,” Schafer revealed. “The real tea is that a lot has happened.”

She added, “I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.”

Last year, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys addressed what creator Sam Levinson has planned for Euphoria Season 3 while confirming the show’s core cast is expected to return.

“Sam is working on it,” Bloys said about Season 3 of Euphoria. “There’s been a lot of back and forth … One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So, when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that she’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

Bloys also confirmed that Season 3 would feature the same cast, which is expected to involve a sizeable time jump in the Euphoria story.

Have you been missing Euphoria? If so, make sure to share your thoughts down below in the comments!