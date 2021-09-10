Expendables 4 Adds Andy Garcia to the Cast

After lots of speculation and teases on social media from Sylvester Stallone, it was finally announced last month that The Expendables 4 is officially happening. It was originally unclear if the fourth installment was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Jason Statham’s character, Lee Christmas. However, it appears the movie will be a little bit of both with The Hollywood Reporter previously sharing that The Expendables 4 plans to give more emphasis to Statham’s character. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is back with some more exciting news… Andy Garcia (Ocean’s 11) has officially joined The Expendables 4 cast!

According to THR, Garcia is joining returning stars Statham, Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture with franchise newcomers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. The film is set to be directed by former stuntman Scott Waugh, who also helmed Need For Speed. The movie is expected to begin production in October, but there’s currently no word on whether some other big names will be returning to the franchise. Previous Expendables movies have featured big stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. Statham is also going to be producing the movie alongside Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.” Millennium president, Jeffrey Greenstein, added, “Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.” He also noted that the new additions to the cast were meant to “keep it fresh and fun.”

As for Garcia, THR reports that he will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission. This will mark Garcia’s second recent movie with Statham after both stars appeared in Wrath of Man earlier this year.

The Expendables 4 does not yet have a release date, so stay tuned for more updates.