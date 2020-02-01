F9: Tyrese Says the Fast Saga Family Could Take the Avengers

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer released earlier today and tore the Internet in half. Now, one of the series’ stars thinks that their crew could take down the Avengers. Tyrese Gibson has been through a ton of these movies as they morphed from pretty normal car movies to the superstar-laden franchise that the series has come to be today. But, could these stars hold their own in a fight against literal gods, super soldiers, and aliens from another planet. In Tyrese’s eyes, absolutely. He talked to Comicbook.com at the Fast & Furious 9 event down in Miami about the idea of a face-off and while some would back down from that kind of opposition, the singer was only too happy to indulge the hypothetical.

“I think we could, I was just on with Robert Downey Jr. two days ago and I told him that I got special powers in this movie and we need to come see him.” Gibson joked. “Nah, I’m just playing, but I think it’s all entertainment man. You know? I think if you buy a bucket of popcorn, especially large with the extra butter, and you don’t finish your popcorn by the end of the movie, you were not entertained.”

Before the movie’s release, the R&B star and actor penned a thoughtful post on the anniversary of Paul Walker’s passing. Brian O’Conner’s shadow still lingers over the entire landscape of these films. Multiple cast members are still shaken up by his tragic death. Now, the series rolls forward, but people who have been in these movies since the beginning can never forget the impact that Walker had on them.

Gibson wrote back in December, “Today 6 years ago I got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life….. Roland your best man and our brother….. I guess that’s why I’ve slept the day away cause I just want this particular day to go away…… today I choose to remember your hugs, today I choose to remember your smile, today I choose to remember the distinct sound of your laugh…. today I choose to remember that we shared too many stories of how we loved our daughters… Today I choose to tell you that we thought about you everyday on the set of Fast9 and when we were tired YOU pulled us UP….. Nothing is or will ever be the same without you……. REST IN HEAVEN P!!!! Thank you for coming to our planet and creating the shift!!!!!!!!”

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22nd.