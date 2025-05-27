One of the Best Animated Movies of the 2010s Is Flying Under the Radar on Netflix

Animated adventures from the likes of DreamWorks and Illumination have a long history of becoming major streaming hits on Netflix. Shrek, Sing, How to Train Your Dragon, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and so many others have been huge drivers for the service over the years, but one of the best animated films from the last 20 years has surprisingly flown under the radar with subscribers.

Right now, The Wild Robot is dominating the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, while Despicable Me 4 and Home are also occupying spots on the charts. Meanwhile, The LEGO Movie recently made its way to Netflix’s lineup, and it has yet to make any real waves on the streamer’s rankings.

The LEGO Movie has unfortunately always found itself underappreciated, ever since its initial announcement. There was a lot of doubt about the movie being of any kind of quality, given that it centered around a popular toy. But, like Barbie, The LEGO Movie quickly proved the doubters wrong and created a masterfully poignant story around its brand. The movie went on to gross more than $470 million at the box office and was adored by both fans and critics, but somehow failed to even be nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards the following year.

Despite the incredibly frustrating Oscar snub, The LEGO Movie has largely been remembered as one of the best of the decade, and it launched a franchise at Warner Bros. Animation that spawned several movies.

The LEGO Movie was added to Netflix earlier this month and hasn’t really found an audience, despite being the kind of animated hit that subscribers tend to gravitate towards.

Coming Soon to Netflix

While The LEGO Movie found its way to Netflix this past month, the streamer also has quite a few more titles lined up for June. Some of those incoming arrivals include other family films like Hop and Bee Movie, though none quite as prominent or beloved as what arrived in May.

Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix’s June 1st additions.

