‘Fantastic Beasts’: French Word For Muggle Revealed

The Fantastic Beasts film series is making a tradition out of introducing new words for non-magic users, based on different national dialects – and now we have the French equivalent for “muggle,” which will be introduced in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

So how do the French refer to muggles? With elegance of course! According to reports, the new word for fans’ Harry Potter universe dictionaries is none other than… “Non-magique.”

According to Fantastic Beasts 2 director David Yates, the term is reflective of a much more accepting and integrated culture mix in Paris, compared to what we saw in the New York setting of the first film. As he told EW:

“[The wizarding world in Paris is] quite glamorous, it’s quite beautiful. There’s a community that lives alongside the muggle community, it’s much freer than in New York, where there’s segregation. Paris is a bit like England, actually, not so hung up about the differences between the two. Magical people can freely move into non-magical communities as long as they’re discrete about their talents…”

As stated, this world-wide terminology for “muggle” is going to likely be a running tradition in the Fantastic Beasts films. Each of the planned five movies in the series is set in a different city, which will naturally offer five different dialects for non-magic users. We look forward to expanding our vocabulary.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be in theaters on November 16th.