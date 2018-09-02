‘Fantastic Beasts’ Stars Surprise Harry Potter Fans at Kings Cross Station

September 1 is an important day for Harry Potter fans around the world each year. It’s the date that, in J.K. Rowling’s books, that the Hogwarts Express departs from London’s King’s Cross Station each year to take students to the magical wizarding school. In the real world, it means special events and fan celebrations, but for fans at King’s Cross Station yesterday they were treated to more than just a trip to Platform 9 3/4.

Stars of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Jude Law (who plays young Professor Albus Dumbledore) and Eddie Redmayne (who plays Newt Scamander) surprised fans by appearing at the station as part of this year’s Back to Hogwarts Day. The actors were on hand at the magical Platform 9 3/4 to take pictures with fans and also led the countdown to the departure of the Hogwarts Express. The fans delight was captured in a short video shared by the official Pottermore Twitter account and you can check it out below.

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law surprise fans at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/EWC7bq6Agk — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2018

Law and Redmayne’s appearance at King’s Cross wasn’t the only treat for Harry Potter fans last week, either. On Friday, Warner Bros. released a video online that features many of the Fantastic Beasts stars, as well as series creator and screenwriter Rowling, discussing the love they have for this special school.

“I loved going back to Hogwarts, of course I did,” said Rowling. “It looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies. But, obviously, the teaching staff are different.” At the end of the video she added, “I felt quite sentimental going back to Hogwarts.”

As you might guess, it’s not just Rowling who gets sentimental about going back to the wizarding school. Fans all over the world — not just at London’s King’s Cross — marked Back to Hogwarts Day. From a special Back to Hogwarts movie marathon on SyFy, special events at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida to people celebrating with original artwork, cosplay, and going to see the theater production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, fans took to social media to share their celebration of the start of the “new year”, Harry Potter style. You can read on to see some of our favorite Back to Hogwarts moments!

As for the next installment in the Harry Potter universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is set to hit theaters on November 16.

