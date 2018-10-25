First ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Box Office Prediction Climbs High

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them apparated into theaters nearly two years ago, and the Wizarding World is ready to expand yet again. This November, Newt Scamander will pick up his wand once more in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and its opening weekend should bring in some nice money.

Recently, new box office predictions came in via Variety, and the Fantastic Beasts sequel is eyeing a high payout. If the current forecasts hold, the film is expected to earn between $65 to $75 million upon its opening on November 16.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, an opening that high would give Fantastic Beasts a solid shot to top the box office. It will be competing against a slew of weaker titles such as Widows and Instant Family. So, all things are pointing towards a winning opening weekend for Newt and JK Rowling’s growing wizarding franchise.

Of course, there is no word on how the sequel will hold in box office. When the new series debuted, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them earned $74 million during its opening weekend. Over its run, the sequel earned more than $234 million domestic, and its international total racked up a gross of $814 million. When you consider the production budget for the film was under $200 million, that kind of profit return would even make Voldemort smile. So, Warner Bros. will have to see whether this upcoming sequel will have the same sort of magic.

For those curious about this new film, it will take place directly after the first Fantastic Beasts film. Fans will find Newt Scamander in Europe as the wizarding world faces its greatest threat. Gellert Grindelwald is on the loose, and he’s ready to wage war against the muggle world. It will fall to Newt to stop the madman, and he will have the aid of Albus Dumbledore on this mission. Still, Gellert is a force to be reckoned with, and Newt will need as much help as he can get.

Are you excited about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? Do you think this box office prediction fits? Let us know in the comments!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th, and its sequel will follow on November 20, 2020.