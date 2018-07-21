New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Poster Released

It’s a big day for Harry Potter fans! Not only did a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald drop during Warner Bros. Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, but a new poster for the film was unveiled as well.

“Who will change the future?” the poster asks with the characters of the film on fill display, teasing that while fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World may already know the outcome — Harry Potter’s story is, of course, the future compared to the story of Fantastic Beasts — there’s a lot of the story yet to unfold. Check out the new poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new poster, fans got a new trailer for the upcoming film today. The trailer opens with Dumbledore teaching a Defense Against the Dark Arts class and showed off several new characters and monsters, including the immortal Nicolas Flamel who looks very old, pale and frail in the trailer. The trailer, along with recently a released image from the film, reveal a darker sequel one that will dig deeper into the lore of the original Harry Potter films and books. Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the film, recently told Entertainment Weekly that the film has “cryptic elements”.

“When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner,” Redmayne said.

Redmayne also revealed some new details about the film, including that he’s recruited by Dumbledore to track an escaped Grindelwald whose beliefs will remind Harry Potter fans more than a little of the villain Voldemort.

“What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing,” Redmayne said. “He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.

Are you excited for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!