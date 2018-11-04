Newt and Theseus Scamander Battle in New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Clip

A newly released clip from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees Ministry of Magic Auror Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner) attempt to capture younger brother Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and accomplice Tina (Katherine Waterston).

“I think I may have mentioned in my letters that we have quite a complicated relationship,” says a fleeing Newt just before Theseus fires a spell that launches a series of packages in an attempt to halt the wanted pairing.

Tina, wand in hand, freezes them midair.

“He needs to control his temper,” she says, flicking her wrist and retaliating with a quick burst of white light that sends Theseus toppled backwards into a chair, his hands bound by the mystical configuration.

“I think that might have been the best moment of my life,” Newt admits, grinning, before a tap of his wand effortlessly reassembles the strewn about packages.

Newt drew close to Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) during their time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, going so far as to take the blame for the violation of a rule that Leta had committed — a move that resulted in Newt’s expulsion from the school.

Leta is now engaged to be married to Theseus, only adding to the brothers’ rivalry.

“[Leta’s] somebody who has touched [Newt] hugely and at the beginning of this film you realize she’s in a relationship with his brother so, of course, that comes with great complications,” Redmayne told EW.

Newt is conscripted by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to help ward off the maniacal aspirations of powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), threatening to destroy the peace between the wizarding and the non-wizarding as he lobbies for wizards and witches taking their rightful place over the world’s muggles, or non-magical humans.

Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates and starring Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Zoe Kravitz, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Callum Turner, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16.