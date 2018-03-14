First ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Trailer Takes Fans Back to Hogwarts

Today was an exciting day for Potterheads everywhere. Warner Bros. finally released the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, not only giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming film, but a brief trip back to Hogwarts, too.

The trailer opens with a group of mysterious visitors popping up at the iconic wizarding school, complete with students peeking out the windows to see what is going on. But that’s not the only Hogwarts moment the trailer has to offer. We also see Jude Law make his debut as a young version of the beloved wizard Albus Dumbledore. The group arriving at Hogwarts are there to question Dumbledore about Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his recent travels as they’ve heard he was heading to France under Dumbledore’s orders.

For fans of the Harry Potter universe, getting to see Hogwarts again is an enormous treat as it marks the first time the school has been seen in a spinoff with this glimpse being particularly important as the Fantastic Beasts films — of which five total are planned with each taking place in a different city around the world — are set some 70 years prior to Harry Potter’s attendance at the boarding school.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will feature the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Scamander had helped capture Grindelwald for the Magical Congress of the United States of America, but the wizard escapes and sets off recruiting followers to help ensure that only pure-blood wizards rule the world. It’s a situation that clearly must be stopped, but one that Dumbledore can’t address directly, which is presumably why Scamander is on the case.

However, while fans of the Harry Potter franchise know that Dumbledore’s story is intertwined with Grindelwald due to the pair being in a relationship, director David Yates stirred a bit of controversy about the pairing, indicating that The Crimes of Grindelwald might not directly address that relationship.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters November 16.

