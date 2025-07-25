Fantastic Four Fans Baffled Over Tons of Deleted Scenes

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cut a lot of scenes and moments from the final film, much to the surprise of fans. Marvel has had a bumpy ride post-Avengers: Endgame. Whether you like all of the projects or not, the reviews and box office have shown a bit of a downward trend for the average Marvel movie in recent years. However, recent films like Thunderbolts have restored the feeling that Marvel may be getting back into its groove as the Marvel Cinematic Universe barrels toward Avengers: Doomsday next December. That momentum seems to be continuing to build with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which got high praise from critics.

It was a much needed win as the Fantastic Four’s last big screen outing was dreadful. The two prior to that were also not received terribly well, but some fans have looked back on them in recent years and reassessed them as somewhat decent superhero films. Nevertheless, the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut is something that fans have waited a very long time for and their inclusion has big implications for the future, so the first impression had to be solid. With that said, even amidst positive reviews and a massive opening weekend projected for the film, there is a bit of controversy boiling on social media.

Fantastic Four Fans Are Confused By How Many Scenes Were Cut from the Movie

Following the first screenings for the film, fans began to realize a lot of scenes got cut out of The Fantastic Four. Some of this was already known as director Matt Shakman confirmed to press in the lead up to the movie that John Malkovich’s character, Red Ghost, was cut out of The Fantastic Four entirely. It was a move that surprised a lot of people, especially since Malkovich had a brush with Marvel previously when he was set to play Vulture in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4. However, it’s not just scenes with Malkovich that got cut. In fact, a number of Marvel fans took to social media to point out how oddly edited the film is, noting that the movie’s opening montage seems to be at least partially comprised of deleted scenes for the movie, as Malkovich’s character is directly referenced in it.

If you go back to the very first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four, it’s also apparent that a lot of the footage in it just straight up isn’t in the movie or is used in that aforementioned opening montage with different context (such as The Thing watching footage from before he got his powers on a TV). Fans also pointed out set photos which don’t appear to match any scenes from The Fantastic Four as well. Vanessa Kirby has also talked about having a scene with Mole Man that she was “obsessed” with that got cut from the film.

Perhaps most notably, the famous “Sunday dinner” scene that was at the center of Marvel’s marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps for months is nowhere to be found. In the teaser, Reed Richards and Sue Storm are giving a tour to someone and talking about their routine to them, noting that they always have dinner together every Sunday at the same time. For whatever reason, it didn’t make it into the movie. In the trailer, Reed Richards also mentions that he “stretched the bounds of space and they heard,” which felt like he was sort of at fault for Galactus targeting Earth or maybe he was referencing some other threat. We may never know because it’s not in the movie.

You can view some reactions from fans below.

watching the fantastic 4 teaser trailer again and my god so many scenes ended up cut in the final film



why not make the film LONGERRR like pic.twitter.com/CgnD8Mthb3 — juan (@JuanEdits) July 24, 2025

What happened to this scene? pic.twitter.com/y5Q6Z62zs7 — Jorge (@djodjeee_) July 25, 2025

The movie was good, but the hat man edited this movie and it shows https://t.co/MOQ207zTTo — Nachc1106 (@nachc110603) July 24, 2025

These too, I guess pic.twitter.com/k2J4qRPTKT — Kal Kent (@KalKent16) July 24, 2025

minor #FantasticFour spoilers

this was one of the scenes from the trailers that i really wanted to see on the big screen but got cut for some reason :/pic.twitter.com/foJM53Kgur — eyeliner ⎈ F4 era!! ⓸💙 (@do__a__flip) July 24, 2025

Fantastic Four has the most bizarrely edited first act, a lengthy montage that feels composed of remnants of deleted scenes. The rest is objectively fine but looks visually piss poor especially put next to the Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer lmao. — Alter (@AlterStreams) July 25, 2025

Noticed they cut out quite a bit from the Fantastic Four First Steps trailers. Like some of the coolest things too😭 — Alex Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) July 25, 2025

Some incredible sequence but I was relatively unmoved. Definitely feels like it’s missing 25 minutes. Also the mid-credit scene is borderline disrespectful https://t.co/QGhcJDLupX — isaac (@ik2onmovies) July 24, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now.