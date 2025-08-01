First Steps Replaces a Major Fantastic Four Character (& It’s for the Best)

Despite taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that comes with plenty of baggage, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has just about everything one would expect to see in a project about Marvel’s First Family. Reed Richards can’t stay away from his lab too long; Johnny Storm is a hothead who blasts fire first and asks questions later; Sue Storm just wants to keep everyone on track, and Doctor Doom even finds a way to sneak his way into the action. The one character that acts a bit differently than their comic book counterpart is Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who is more than fine with his rocky appearance throughout First Steps.

The MCU’s take on Ben is wise beyond his years, reassuring his best friend, Reed, that he doesn’t blame him for missing the cosmic rays that changed the team during their first space mission. There could be a few explanations for The Thing’s positive attitude, but one major factor is his love life, which is moving in the right direction in First Steps. However, while it’s great to see Ben putting himself out there, the MCU is replacing his most notable interest.

Rachel Rozman Grabs The Thing’s Attention in Fantastic Four: First Steps

Earth-828 owes the Fantastic Four a debt of gratitude. Prior to the events of First Steps, they defeat Mole Man, who wants the surface world to feel Subterranea’s wrath, Red Ghost, and a few other notable villains. The team’s exploits make them celebrities, with humanity being obsessed with where they live and the gender of Reed and Sue’s child. The Fantastic Four can’t even go to their old stomping grounds without being the center of attention. Early in the movie, Ben visits Yancy Street, where he grew up, and puts on a show for a group of children. Their teacher, Rachel Rozman (Natasha Lyonne), comes outside and lets Ben know that he can stop by whenever to hang out with the kids. It’s clear there’s a bit of flirtation going on, but that goes on the back burner after the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arrives and alerts humanity of Galactus’ arrival.

The Fantastic Four head out to space to confront the Devourer of Worlds (Ralph Ineson), who asks for Reed and Sue’s baby in exchange for sparing the Earth. They turn down the deal and return home, but they don’t get the welcome they’re accustomed to. The world turns on them for gambling with their lives, which puts Ben between a rock and a hard place. He sees Rachel again before Galactus’ arrival, and she’s glad to see him despite the circumstances. The two share a moment, and while First Steps doesn’t confirm whether they become a couple, it’s clear things are heading in that direction, which means a major Marvel character is without somewhere to sit during musical chairs.

Alicia Masters Could Become More Than a Love Interest in the MCU

In most Marvel media, The Thing finds himself romantically involved with Alicia Masters, a blind artist who focuses on everything but her partner’s rocky exterior. The two have a wholesome relationship in the comics that makes the jump to live-action in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four duology. Played by Kerry Washington, Alicia meets Ben when he’s at his lowest, after his wife leaves him following his return from space. She makes him see the best parts of himself, and he grows confident enough to help his friends defeat Doctor Doom and Galactus.

With Rachel now filling that role in the MCU, it seems like there’s no room for Alicia. However, she finds herself part of some major stories in the source material, including during the “House of M” storyline, where she’s a member of the resistance that fights back against the mutants. While the MCU isn’t ready to adapt that iconic story just yet, there are plenty of other ones that could use a character like Alicia, who acts as a ray of sunshine for anyone that’s around her.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters.

