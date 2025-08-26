Movies

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Beats Major Disney Movie To Enter All-Time Box Office Chart

The Fantastic Four: First Steps just made some box office history.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm Fantastic Four First Steps
Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

After Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* both underwhelmed at the box office earlier this year, there was hope The Fantastic Four: First Steps could salvage what’s been an uneven year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that First Steps has been out for over a month, it’s safe to say that it had an uneven performance of its own. After getting off to a strong start with a $117.6 million domestic opening weekend, First Steps suffered a massive second weekend drop-off and lagged behind some other summer tentpoles. While it’s not as big of a hit as Disney and Marvel wanted, it’s still managed to pass some impressive milestones during its run.

As of this writing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has grossed $257.3 million in the United States (via The Numbers). That figure means it’s now topped the $254.5 million domestic gross of Mufasa: The Lion King to become the 50th highest-grossing film of all time in Disney’s illustrious history. These figures are all unadjusted for inflation.

How The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Box Office Compares to Mufasa: The Lion King

Ebon Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm in Fantastic Four First Steps
Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four and Mufasa had different paths to $250+ million domestically. Whereas the Marvel film benefited from a massive opening weekend, the Lion King prequel relied on strong legs. Hitting theaters last December, Mufasa debuted with just $35.4 million domestically. What seemed like another commercial misfire for Disney’s line of live-action remakes and adaptations turned into a surprise sleeper hit. After Christmas, Mufasa took advantage of a slow January marketplace and emerged as a sizable draw. It stuck around the domestic top 10 for 12 consecutive weekends.

Rather than declining in its second weekend, Mufasa actually made more money after its debut. The $36.8 million it earned in its second weekend was a +3.9% increase. From there, it held very well; Mufasa didn’t see a drop-off greater than 40% until its 10th weekend in late February. This is a stark contrast from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which saw a drop of 67.1% in its second weekend, illustrating a harsh new reality at the box office for Marvel.

Every Pedro Pascal Movie of 2025, Ranked From Worst to Best

While First Steps has passed Mufasa domestically, the two films aren’t close on the worldwide charts. Mufasa ended its run with $722.6 million globally, more than $230 million more than Fantastic Four‘s $490.5 million haul (as of this writing). First Steps has actually earned more domestically than internationally, which is a rare occurrence for a major studio tentpole. Many of Disney’s highest-grossing films of all time benefited from strong showings overseas. This shows how much things have changed over the past handful of years. Studios can’t count on a consistent international turnout anymore, which is why Marvel is reportedly looking at ways to scale back production costs.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps should be able to work its way into the 40s on Disney’s all-time chart before its run is over. Up next is Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 49th place with $259.7 million, and The Incredibles isn’t much further away with $261.4 million. First Steps wasn’t as big of a blockbuster as the studio would have liked, but cracking the top 50 in Disney’s rich box office history is no easy feat.

