Fantastic Four Teaser Shows One of the Comics’ Most Iconic Moments in Live Action

A new teaser for the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer showcases one of the most iconic moments from the comics coming to life. The short clip, which creatively plays out-of-context clips from the film on a small-screen TV in the Richards family home, includes a bit where Johnny Storm takes to the sky to write the team’s “4” logo in flames. In addition to evoking the classic source material, the brief footage of Johnny soaring through the air also calls to mind the First Steps poster Marvel released last year to celebrate what they called 4-4 Day. The one sheet featured the Human Torch making the “4” against the New York City skyline.

This latest First Steps teaser was released to remind fans that a new trailer for the movie will come out tomorrow. Check out the tease in the space below:

Disney and Marvel have now entered the homestretch of the Fantastic Four: First Steps marketing campaign. There’s only a month left until the film hits theaters, and so far, the studios have done a great job generating excitement. The initial Fantastic Four teaser released back in February netted over 200 million views in 24 hours. When tickets for First Steps went on sale, the film scored the best first day of the year on Fandango.

Fantastic Four promotional materials have fully embraced the film’s 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic aesthetic, hammering home that the film’s story is set in a reality separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sacred Timeline. In this timeline, the Fantastic Four are the only heroes around, becoming beloved celebrities in their version of New York. It’s unknown how they will cross paths with the heroes of Earth-616, as teased in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

The Fantastic Four marketing campaign continues to honor the characters’ roots in Marvel Comics while teasing an exciting future for the MCU. That approach isn’t surprising considering Kevin Feige’s mentality about the project. After the Fantastic Four headlined two different film series that quickly fizzled out, Feige saw First Steps as an opportunity to do Marvel’s First Family justice. Most of what fans have seen so far harkens back to the team’s origins, and hopefully everything translates well in the final film. First Steps is a vital part of the Multiverse Saga, especially after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* disappointed at the box office.

It’ll be interesting to see how much is shown in the new First Steps trailer. Promotional materials to date have kept details like Galactus’ full look under wraps. While some appreciate that the trailers haven’t spoiled much, there are those who feel like First Steps could benefit from shedding a bit more light on the story. By not highlighting certain elements (such as the characters’ powers), it can give the impression that the studio is trying to hide something. Giving viewers a clearer idea of what they can expect may not be the worst idea. However, the film is already shaping up to be a draw, so Marvel evidently doesn’t need to pull out every trick in the book to sell people on First Steps.