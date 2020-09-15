Fantastic Four: Kang News Leaves Fans Speculating on Reed Richard's MCU Arrival

Sooner or later, the Fantastic Four will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — that much is a given. After two attempts by 20th Century Fox to kickstart a Fantastic Four franchise, both attempts have faltered and now Marvel Studios has regained the rights to the characters, it stands to reason Kevin Feige and team will introduce them long before the members of the X-Men.

The first step towards seeing the team in the MCU came Monday morning when news surfaced Jonathan Majors would soon joining the connected film universe. Reports quickly popped up suggesting the Lovecraft Country standout will be playing Kang the Conqueror, the time-traveling villain that's come toe-to-toe with Reed Richards and family plenty of times throughout the years.

Not only that, but some of Kang's stories in the Marvel source material directly point to Kang being a descendant or relative of Richards. As fate would have it, fans quickly picked up on the connecting and instantly started speculating on the fact Ant-Man 3 could also lead to the introduction of Mr. Fantastic. In fact, both Kang and Richards become worldwide trends on Twitter throughout the day on Monday.

Keep scrolling to see what Fantasic Four fans are saying about the fan-favorite character.