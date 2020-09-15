Fantastic Four: Kang News Leaves Fans Speculating on Reed Richard's MCU Arrival
Sooner or later, the Fantastic Four will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — that much is a given. After two attempts by 20th Century Fox to kickstart a Fantastic Four franchise, both attempts have faltered and now Marvel Studios has regained the rights to the characters, it stands to reason Kevin Feige and team will introduce them long before the members of the X-Men.
The first step towards seeing the team in the MCU came Monday morning when news surfaced Jonathan Majors would soon joining the connected film universe. Reports quickly popped up suggesting the Lovecraft Country standout will be playing Kang the Conqueror, the time-traveling villain that's come toe-to-toe with Reed Richards and family plenty of times throughout the years.
Not only that, but some of Kang's stories in the Marvel source material directly point to Kang being a descendant or relative of Richards. As fate would have it, fans quickly picked up on the connecting and instantly started speculating on the fact Ant-Man 3 could also lead to the introduction of Mr. Fantastic. In fact, both Kang and Richards become worldwide trends on Twitter throughout the day on Monday.
For those already bitching about the casting because Kang’s relation to Reed Richards, it’s so convoluted that even Kang isn’t sure what the connection is. Neither is Doom. pic.twitter.com/TqqXR09rWh— Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) September 14, 2020
John David Washington as Reed Richards please. https://t.co/06PSXvr9WX pic.twitter.com/PS50ud5C17— Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) September 14, 2020
Seeing folks suggesting William Jackson Harper as the MCU's Reed Richards and I will now be disappointed in any other casting choice. pic.twitter.com/XBEpEGbdLW— Patrick Guaschino (@Pat_JG) September 14, 2020
Friendly reminder that John Krasinski NEEDS to play Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards) in the MCU #SHPOLL20 #FantasticFour #Kang pic.twitter.com/VTMndsrLp4— C-MC (@ArtiDulatahi) September 14, 2020
HOLY CRAP HOLY CRAP HOLY CRAP!!
OKAY FIRST? HELL YEAH ONE OF MARVEL'S BEST VILLAINS!
SECOND? YOU KNOW WHO KANG CONNECTS TO? IRON LAD.
PLEASE LET THIS MEAN IT'S ANT-MAN & THE YOUNG AVENGERS!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/6MC1rz5Hrm— Ian Cameron, Agent of G.I.R.L. SJW SNOKT!! (@KalelData) September 14, 2020
lakeith stanfield for reed richards take it or leave it— row (@spaceageranger) September 14, 2020
I hate beardless Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/Xzx5tzlSSs— Smashbro67 (@smashbro67) September 15, 2020
Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.prev