Fast & Furious: Charlize Theron's Cipher Has a Spinoff Movie in Development

✖

The Fast & Furious franchise isn't slowing down just yet. Director Justin Lin is gearing up to film the last two installments of the main series back-to-back, which means that Vin Diesel's family saga is going to continue for at least the next couple of years. The Fast franchise is also gearing up for more spinoffs in the vein of Hobbs & Shaw, with one of its main villains getting the spotlight in an upcoming adventure. Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, has a solo film in development.

It may seem strange, given how little Cipher has had to do over the last two films, but Theron's character is currently being explored for her own movie. According to Variety, Diesel has some writers developing a standalone Cipher project, though there is no other information about the film available at this time.

While Cipher hasn't had a ton of character development in her two Furious films, betting on Theron to lead a project is never a bad idea. After projects like Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard, Theron has shown she can lead any action franchise, and fans would certainly show up for a solo Furious title in the future.

Of course, that doesn't mean we can't see Cipher in future mainline Furious films as well. After exiting the main series for their own movie, Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs and Jason Statham's Shaw still have a way back into the core franchise at some point in the final two films. Director Justin Lin said that he is constantly looking for ways to bring old characters back.

"I think that’s always been our approach," Lin told CinemaBlend. "So many of the conversations I have is about characters that are not even in there, but are still, obviously, they are living and breathing in this universe. On this one, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw [Jason Statham], and all of the other characters. I never think of them as being gone, for sure."

No one is ever truly gone in the Fast & Furious universe, even if they die on-screen, as Han did, or they get their own spinoff movie.

Would you be interested in a solo Cipher Fast & Furious film? Let us know in the comments!