Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger

Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.

"Looks like Dom is home," the story read. You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

(Photo: Paparazzi Podcast)

Last week, Variety reported that residents of Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighborhood were planning to protest production on Fast X. Residents received a notice of filming that indicated that Fast X would shoot in front of the real-life Toretto house over the weekend with a sequence that would involve "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke." According to the report, the protest is to raise awareness for road safety education, because some residents are unhappy after the franchise has turned the neighborhood into a hot spot for car enthusiasts to engage in street racing and other potentially-dangerous activity.

In addition to Diesel, the returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is scheduled to hit theatres theaters on May 19, 2023.