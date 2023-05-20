Fast X Director on the Key to a Successful Collab With Vin Diesel

Fast X is finally in theaters this weekend, continuing the impact of the Fast and Furious franchise in style. Fast X made headlines long before it premiered, when Louis Leterrier was brought in to helm the film following the exit of director Justin Lin. In the time since, Leterrier has appeared to form a good groove with the franchise, so much so that he's directing the next film in the saga. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leterrier spoke about his secret to collaborating with franchise star and producer Vin Diesel.

"I think you have to get along," Leterrier explained. "Well, it's not get along; you have to want to talk about the same themes, and respect the audience and the crew and the other cast members in the same way Vin does. No good movie is made in spite of the star or the studio or everything. If we all — and when we all — get along, the shooting is smooth, the experience is smooth and the results are great. If we're all saying the same thing and speaking the same language, the audience will feel it. So the movie really resembles what we all decided to do together."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the loss of his family's fortune from the heist in Rio de Janeiro.

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

"I've spent a lot of time putting my ear to the ground, and getting a sense of what the true fans have desired, and what their feelings are, and also just a 50,000ft view of how a saga should end – with dignity and integrity. Everything has led us to this point," Diesel said in a recent interview. "I will say that you only have to look at where we are in the world, where technology is flying so fast we don't have a moment to consider the ramifications or the implications of how our future could be impacted by it, and imagine what the Toretto philosophy would be," he added. "If you think of a car as representing freedom, the antithesis of that is AI – it's driverless cars. Somewhere in there will lie the contrasting themes, the philosophies that will be at war in this finale."

Fast X is now playing exclusively in theaters.