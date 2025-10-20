Final Movie in Prime Video Trilogy Becomes Instant Streaming Success

Prime Video has a new streaming hit, and it’s a guilty pleasure movie that wraps a trilogy. The Amazon streamer’s list of most popular films is currently topped by movies like Play Dirty, Maintenance Required, and the James Bond film No Time to Die. But Prime Video subscribers just can’t seem to get enough of another film, which skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts almost as soon as it made its debut on the platform.

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) debuted on Prime Video on October 16th and became an instant streaming hit. The movie, the final installment of Prime Video’s adaptation of the Culpables series by Mercedes Ron, is currently the No. 1-ranked film on Prime Video’s global streaming charts and No. 2 in the United States, according to FlixPatrol data. The film stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara as Nick and Noah, a couple who reunite four years after their breakup. The first two films in the Prime Video trilogy, My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), are also available to stream on Prime, and both currently rank on the top 10 chart globally.

Our Fault Is a Prime Video Streaming Hit Despite Poor Reviews

Our Fault’s streaming success is a bit of a surprise given the film’s less than stellar critic reviews. The movie doesn’t yet have enough critics chiming in to earn a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score, but the few that have trickled in are anything but great.

Leslie Felperin wrote in a review for The Guardian that the movie “feels clunky and cliched,” and “a syrupy stream of EDM-style pop in assorted languages fills in the spaces where people aren’t talking, but ultimately it’s all too bland and banal to even be offensive or annoying.” In another review, EscribiendoCine said the movie “closes the trilogy without contributing anything. Instead of exploring the consequences of its toxic relationships, it merely recycles the gestures of forbidden love.” LeisureByte.com took it a step further, saying the movie “makes you want to scream into a pillow over and over again.”

Our Fault isn’t earning much love from audience members, either. One person described the film as “absolute cinematic bulls–“ that was “too fast paced for an ending and most of it was just irrelevant and not making any sense.” Somebody else said Our Fault suffered from a “poor plot, quick storyline” and is the “worst movie seen in a while.” A third person added that while they were a big fan of the first movie, “this one was just absolutely bonkers and without a doubt one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a while.”

Our Fault’s poor reception mostly falls in line with that of the first two films. My Fault earned an abysmal 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Your Fault performed slightly better at 18%. Both movies were generally better received by regular viewers, who gave them respective 83% and 43% Popcornmeter scores. As a whole, it seems all three movies are best left as guilty pleasure films to be enjoyed as turn-your-brain-off entertainment.

