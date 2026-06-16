First Look at Disney’s Next Frozen Contender Revealed with Hexed Trailer

Disney is continuing its modern trend of reinventing fairy tales with Hexed, the new Animated Classic that’s set for release at Thanksgiving. Starring Hailee Steinfeld as Billie – an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl, and Rashida Jones as her mother, Alice – Hexed is the latest modern Disney princess story to feature a magically powered lead wrestling with her powers (like Frozen, Moana, and in an inverted manner, Encanto). The cast also includes Stephen Fry and Tracey Ullman. Here’s the trailer:

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