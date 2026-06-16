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First Look at Disney’s Next Frozen Contender Revealed with Hexed Trailer

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Disney is continuing its modern trend of reinventing fairy tales with Hexed, the new Animated Classic that’s set for release at Thanksgiving. Starring Hailee Steinfeld as Billie – an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl, and Rashida Jones as her mother, Alice – Hexed is the latest modern Disney princess story to feature a magically powered lead wrestling with her powers (like Frozen, Moana, and in an inverted manner, Encanto). The cast also includes Stephen Fry and Tracey Ullman. Here’s the trailer:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a developing story…

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