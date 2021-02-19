Disney's Flora & Ulysses Trailer Released, Premieres on Disney+ in February

Disney+ has become a streaming haven for superheroes, with nearly every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe finding a home on the service. In February, another hero joins the ranks of the streamer, though this new addition doesn't have a cape or a thunderous hammer. He does, however, have great fur and an extremely bushy tail. The comedy-adventure Flora & Ulysses is making its way to Disney+ on February 12th, and the film's first trailer is finally here for all to enjoy.

Flora & Ulysses tells the story of a 10-year-old girl who rescues a squirrel that possesses super powers. As you can expect, hilarious antics ensue. You can watch the full trailer for Flora & Ulysses in the video above!

Based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo, Flora & Ulysses is directed by Lena Khan with a screenplay from Brad Copeland. The film stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo, and Kate McCucci. Gil Netter produced Flora & Ulysses with Katterli Frauenfelder and James Powers serving as executive producers.

Here's Disney's official synopsis for Flora & Ulysses:

"The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever."

Flora & Ulysses is the one of the first original projects coming to Disney+ throughout 2021, following the debut of Marvel's WandaVision this week. The family-friendly service has plenty of new movies and shows being released this year, including projects set within the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes, as well as reboots of popular franchises like The Mighty Ducks.

Flora & Ulysses is set to debut on Disney+ on February 19th.