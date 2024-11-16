Forbidden Planet Movie Remake in the Works (With a Major Comics Writer)

The groundbreaking 1956 science fiction movie Forbidden Planet is finally getting its long-awaited remake, with acclaimed comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan tapped to pen the screenplay. Warner Bros. has secured the rights to reimagine the influential film, with veteran producer Emma Watts shepherding the project, according to Deadline.

It has been a challenging journey to bring this remake to life. Despite reported interest from filmmaking titans like James Cameron, complicated rights issues previously prevented any attempts at a new adaptation. Warner Bros. and Watts have now successfully navigated these obstacles, clearing the way for a fresh interpretation of this sci-fi cornerstone that has long been considered a “north star for science fiction writing and cinema,” per the outlet.

The original film, which drew inspiration from Shakespeare’s The Tempest, unfolds in the 23rd century. It follows the crew of starship C-57D as they investigate the mysterious fate of an earlier expedition on distant Altair IV. The story centers on Dr. Edward Morbius (originally played by Walter Pidgeon), who issues ominous warnings to the rescue team led by Commander John J. Adams (portrayed by Leslie Nielsen in his dramatic acting era). The narrative involves an ancient civilization’s dangerous technological legacy and introduces the iconic Robby the Robot.

The plot thickens as crew members begin dying mysteriously, leading Adams to uncover secrets about a long-perished civilization’s intellect-enhancing technology. Anne Francis co-starred as Morbius’s daughter, another pivotal character in the original film.

Vaughan brings an impressive portfolio to the project. His creative credentials include the Hugo and Eisner Award-winning comics Y: The Last Man, Ex Machina, Runaways, Pride of Baghdad, Saga, and Paper Girls. His experience extends to mainstream superhero titles like X-Men, Spider-Man, and Captain America. His television work includes three seasons as a writer, story editor, and producer on Lost, where Damon Lindelof hired him. Steven Spielberg later chose him to adapt Stephen King’s Under the Dome.

Producer Emma Watts also carries significant sci-fi expertise, having overseen projects like I, Robot, Alita: Battle Angel, The Martian, Maze Runner, and Avatar during her tenure leading film divisions at Fox and Paramount. This project marks her second major venture at Warner Bros., following the acquisition of Shannon Messenger’s bestselling series Keeper of the Lost Cities.

The original Forbidden Planet emerged during the 1950s golden age of space-themed science fiction, alongside classics like When Worlds Collide (1951), The War of the Worlds (1953), and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956). It earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, notably competing against The Ten Commandments. The film’s lasting legacy includes its pioneering portrayal of Robby the Robot, which paved the way for beloved artificial characters from Star Wars’ droids to Pixar’s WALL-E. No additional details about Vaughan’s adaptation have been revealed at this time.