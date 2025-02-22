Former James Bond Timothy Dalton Actor “Shocked” Over Amazon Taking Control of 007

Play video

The James Bond franchise just experienced a monumental shakeup, as Amazon MGM is now in full creative control of the franchise. Longtime Bond franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will be stepping away from the franchise, though they will co-own the intellectual property rights, and they likely received a significant payday as well. Now a former Bond has weighed in on the shift, as Bond actor Timothy Dalton was asked what he thought of the new status quo for Bond during an interview with the Radio Times. Dalton was doing press for his latest project 1923, which will have its second season streaming on Paramount+.

“I was very, very surprised and shocked,” Dalton said. “Barbara is I think a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn’t want and it’s sad that he’s not with us anymore, that’s all I can say. He was well in charge of the show and that’s not so anymore.”

“It’s a wonderful franchise,” Dalton said. “The movies have taken different courses over the years, but there is something very good about the original and I hope Amazon latch onto that and give us the kind of film that’s brought so much excitement and fun to so many people … anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best. They’ll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies.”

Dalton played the role of 007 in The Living Daylights and License To Kill, and is part of a legacy that now includes Sir Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Roger Moore, and George Lazenby. As for who will step into the role moving forward, that remains to be seen, but it will be a different group making that choice this time around as an effect of the shake-up.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects,” Wilson said in a statement. “Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” Broccoli said in a statement. “I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

“We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theaters around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

